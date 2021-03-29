Dr. Amanda Tinsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tinsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Tinsley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Tinsley, MD
Dr. Amanda Tinsley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and The George Washington University Hospital.
Dr. Tinsley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tinsley's Office Locations
-
1
MedStar GUH Physicians3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (703) 988-7894
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tinsley?
Great dr
About Dr. Amanda Tinsley, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1841587243
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tinsley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tinsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tinsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tinsley works at
Dr. Tinsley has seen patients for Migraine, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tinsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tinsley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tinsley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tinsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tinsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.