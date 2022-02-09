Overview of Dr. Amanda Miles, MD

Dr. Amanda Miles, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cushing, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma School Of Community Medicine and is affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Miles works at Utica Park Clinic at Hillcrest Cushing in Cushing, OK with other offices in Stillwater, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.