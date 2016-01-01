Dr. Amanda Mohammed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- TX
- Dallas
- Dr. Amanda Mohammed, MD
Dr. Amanda Mohammed, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Mohammed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Mohammed works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Pleasant Grove1515 S Buckner Blvd Ste 141, Dallas, TX 75217 Directions (214) 385-2248
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Skin
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hives
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Outer Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Pubic Lice (Crabs)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohammed?
About Dr. Amanda Mohammed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1891172839
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammed accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mohammed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mohammed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammed works at
Dr. Mohammed speaks Spanish.
Dr. Mohammed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.