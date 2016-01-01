Dr. Amanda Mook, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Mook, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Mook, DO
Dr. Amanda Mook, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Mook works at
Dr. Mook's Office Locations
-
1
Ccf-twinsburg Ambulatory Pharmacy8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 671-2205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 636-5860
-
3
Fairview General Hospital Laboratory18101 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 671-2205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Warren Selman, MD11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-2724Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mook?
About Dr. Amanda Mook, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1023452257
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mook works at
Dr. Mook has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Tremor and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mook has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.