Dr. Amanda Mueller, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Mueller, MD
Dr. Amanda Mueller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Mueller's Office Locations
Kent Regency Center660 Commonwealth Ave, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (800) 411-6768
- 2 75 State St, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (888) 982-7956
Arcadia Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation25675 Main St, Coolville, OH 45723 Directions (800) 411-6768
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mueller was friendly, knowledgeable and took a genuine interest in my health and future. She made suggestions as to specialists I should see and was listened to what I had to say.
About Dr. Amanda Mueller, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1427217652
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Mueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mueller accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mueller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mueller.
