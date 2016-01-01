Dr. Amanda Mularz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mularz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Mularz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Mularz, MD
Dr. Amanda Mularz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Mularz's Office Locations
MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - The Woodlands9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 300, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-4141
MEDNAX - Obstetrix Medical Group Houston - Kingwood600 Rockmead Dr Ste 211, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (346) 275-5599
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amanda Mularz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center, Maternal &amp; Fetal Medicine
- University of Florida Jacksonville, Obstetrics &amp; Gynecology
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mularz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mularz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mularz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mularz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mularz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mularz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.