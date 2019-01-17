See All Rheumatologists in Evanston, IL
Dr. Amanda Myers, MD

Rheumatology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amanda Myers, MD

Dr. Amanda Myers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Myers works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Myers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2503
  2. 2
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 677-0215

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Chronic Pain
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Microscopic Polyangiitis Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Paget's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amanda Myers, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538198007
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Residency
    • Emory University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myers has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

