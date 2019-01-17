Dr. Amanda Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Myers, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2503
NorthShore University HealthSystem9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 677-0215
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Myers is my first encounter with a Rheumatologist. She is very analytical and includes me in her determinations of the best way to address medical issues. She has an interesting practice style in that she consulted with my other physicians to cobble together a composite picture leading to diagnosis and treatment options. She is really smart.
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
