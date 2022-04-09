See All Family Doctors in Winter Garden, FL
Family Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Amanda Nadeau, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. 

Dr. Nadeau works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Winter Garden
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd # 140, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 581-0821

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Nadeau?

Apr 09, 2022
Both my wife (nursing professor emeritus) and I (retired medical device engineer) see Dr. Nadeau when we're in Florida. We both think she's knowledgeable and thorough.
John W Schaefer — Apr 09, 2022
About Dr. Amanda Nadeau, DO

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amanda Nadeau, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nadeau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nadeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nadeau works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Winter Garden in Winter Garden, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nadeau’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadeau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadeau.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

