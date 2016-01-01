Dr. Amanda Nussdorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nussdorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Nussdorf, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Nussdorf, MD
Dr. Amanda Nussdorf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Nussdorf works at
Dr. Nussdorf's Office Locations
-
1
Jefferson Rheumatology Associates211 S 9th St Ste 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
-
2
Jefferson Rheumatology Associates3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nussdorf?
About Dr. Amanda Nussdorf, MD
- Rheumatology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1649634734
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nussdorf accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nussdorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nussdorf works at
Dr. Nussdorf has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nussdorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nussdorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nussdorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.