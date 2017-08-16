Dr. Amanda Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Parks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Parks, MD
Dr. Amanda Parks, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Parks works at
Dr. Parks' Office Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Parks is a wonderful infectious disease specialist - she makes sure to explain her decisions and course of treatment in a way I can understand.
About Dr. Amanda Parks, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Female
- 1801058474
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- St. George's University
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks works at
Dr. Parks speaks Italian and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
