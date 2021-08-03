Overview of Dr. Amanda Pauley, MD

Dr. Amanda Pauley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.