Dr. Amanda Pauley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Pauley, MD
Dr. Amanda Pauley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pauley's Office Locations
- 1 1600 Medical Center Dr Fl 3, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1800
- 2 5170 US Route 60 Ste 3400, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 691-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am very satisfied with Dr Pauley. She takes time to listen and talk with me. I don’t want to go to anyone else. My issue is with the scheduling dept. I had to reschedule my appt and they ask why I was rescheduling and then rescheduled me 4 months out. I am an established patient and do keep my appts. I felt like from the tone of her voice she just didn’t want to work with me on a closer date. She was short and seemed in a hurry. I felt like I had done something wrong.
About Dr. Amanda Pauley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
