Dr. Pechman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Pechman, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Pechman, MD
Dr. Amanda Pechman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Pechman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pechman's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Medical Associates- Chelsea160 W 26th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 660-9999Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pechman?
Time to understand medical issues, great approach and was very considerate.
About Dr. Amanda Pechman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1942731567
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pechman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pechman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pechman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pechman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pechman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pechman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.