Dr. Amanda Podolski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Podolski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Podolski, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Podolski, MD
Dr. Amanda Podolski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Paramus, NJ.
Dr. Podolski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Podolski's Office Locations
-
1
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1 Valley Health Plz Ste C-212, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5578
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Podolski?
About Dr. Amanda Podolski, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1932510260
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Podolski accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Podolski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Podolski works at
Dr. Podolski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podolski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Podolski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Podolski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.