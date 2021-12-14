Dr. Amanda Pressman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pressman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Pressman, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Pressman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Providence Office146 W River St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-7080
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Pressman during the peak of COVID. I was initially skeptical of a video visit with a Gasterenteroligist, but I needed to see someone. The video visit was quite smooth. I was happy to to not be in a little gown waiting for someone to come into the room! We had a good conversation and made a plan. She suggested some great options to help manage my issues. When I followed up with her in person a few months later, I found her to be just as good in person as on video.
About Dr. Amanda Pressman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1124059696
Education & Certifications
- Brown University|Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard Medical School
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pressman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pressman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pressman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pressman works at
Dr. Pressman has seen patients for Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pressman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pressman speaks Italian and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pressman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pressman.
