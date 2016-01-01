See All Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Amanda Price, MD

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Dr. Amanda Price, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Price works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    96 Jonathan Lucas St # 708, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Amanda Price, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1720234925
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Emergency Medicine and Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

