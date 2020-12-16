Dr. Amanda Pusey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pusey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Pusey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Pusey, MD
Dr. Amanda Pusey, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychosomatic Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Psychiatric Specialty Center560 Village Blvd Ste 150, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 331-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr. Darling to be very caring and supportive since I became her patient. I have had some ups and downs lately and it is reassuring to know that Dr. Darling is there. A new treatment plan was created and I plan to continue working with her to get to smooth sailing.
About Dr. Amanda Pusey, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1922203843
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Medical University of South Carolina
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Rutgers University
- Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pusey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pusey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pusey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pusey.
