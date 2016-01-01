See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jbsa Lackland, TX
Dr. Amanda Radtke, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Amanda Radtke, MD

Dr. Amanda Radtke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jbsa Lackland, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Radtke's Office Locations

    1100 Wilford Hall Loop Bldg 4554, Jbsa Lackland, TX 78236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 292-6225
    Wright Patterson Medical Center
    4881 Sugar Maple Dr, Dayton, OH 45433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 630-2145

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Amanda Radtke, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1215475413
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

