Dr. Rainwater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Rainwater, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Rainwater, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mechanical Engineering and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Tatum Blvd11130 N Tatum Blvd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-1817Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Skin Specialists Scottsdale10200 N 92nd St Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 494-0116Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rainwater is a true professional, She listens well, she is thorough in her examination and she is an expert diagnostician. Her assistant, Mayan, is very professional and makes sure all information on her patients is correct and well documented.
About Dr. Amanda Rainwater, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1083637359
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Nc Hosps, Dermatology Duke Univ Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Mechanical Engineering
