Dr. Amanda Reed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Appleton Clinic2501 E Enterprise Ave Ste 200, Appleton, WI 54913 Directions (920) 729-7105
Women's Care of Wisconsin - Appleton3232 N Ballard Rd Ste 100, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 729-7105Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She’s amazing! The first OBGYN whom I completely trust and feel at ease going to. She listens, helps, etc. even though I now I live 30- 40 minutes from her practice, I plan to continue seeing her!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1275707556
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll of WI
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
