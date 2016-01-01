Dr. Amanda Rhodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Rhodes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Rhodes, MD
Dr. Amanda Rhodes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They completed their residency with Tufts University School Of Med
Dr. Rhodes works at
Dr. Rhodes' Office Locations
Chesapeake Psychological Services640 Independence Pkwy Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 420-0530Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amanda Rhodes, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1366470635
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
