Dr. Amanda Ribbeck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Ribbeck, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Ribbeck works at
Locations
Northtowns Cardiology PLLC190 Maple Rd, Amherst, NY 14221 Directions (716) 580-3810Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ribbeck is an excellent cardiologist. She makes you feel like you are her only patient. A few months ago, I developed essential hypertension out of the blue. I also have a history of some other cardiac conditions. The same day as my initial appointment, Dr. Ribbeck herself set me up for a 2D Echocardiogram (right after I saw her), telling me she'd call me if there were any issues. In the meantime, I set up an account on the patient portal & that very day, she sent me a message with my results and attached the report. I've had several other tests and she always messages me within 1-2 days of the test results, with a summary and eases my concerns. If I could give Dr. Ribbeck 10 stars I would!
About Dr. Amanda Ribbeck, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ribbeck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ribbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ribbeck works at
Dr. Ribbeck has seen patients for Tricuspid Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ribbeck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ribbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ribbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ribbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ribbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.