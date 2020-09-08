Dr. Amanda Rohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Rohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Rohn, MD
Dr. Amanda Rohn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohn's Office Locations
- 1 950 S G Mason Dr Ste 107, Arlington, VA 22204 Directions (703) 717-7311
-
2
Arlington Womens Center1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 325, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 717-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Meeting Dr. Rohn today for the first time, I was nervous but the appointment went really well. We talked about my medical history and reviewed test results before she recommended a biopsy to rule out specific diagnosis, which she was able to perform during the appointment with a nurse present. She was sensitive, attentive, considerate, and explained everything until all my questions had been answered. I would recommend her to a friend.
About Dr. Amanda Rohn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1023252301
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohn has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohn.
