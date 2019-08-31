See All Family Doctors in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Amanda Rosaasen, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Rosaasen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Rosaasen works at Rosaasen Family Medicine in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rosaasen Family Medicine
    187 E Wilbur Rd Ste 100, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 492-1015
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 31, 2019
    Dr. Rosaasen is great. She was highly recommended by a friend and has been my primary for over a decade. I have been to many doctors and she has always taken the time to listen to all my concerns. Their staff is always friendly, except for one nurse who is probably responsible for any low ratings. Otherwise this practice is A+.
    — Aug 31, 2019
    About Dr. Amanda Rosaasen, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Rosaasen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosaasen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosaasen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosaasen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rosaasen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosaasen works at Rosaasen Family Medicine in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rosaasen’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosaasen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosaasen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosaasen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosaasen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

