Overview of Dr. Amanda Scott, MD

Dr. Amanda Scott, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at UCLA Health Ventura Primary & Specialty Care in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.