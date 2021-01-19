Overview

Dr. Amanda Sergay, MD is a Dermatologist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sergay works at PHDermatology in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.