Overview of Dr. Amanda Shepherd-Littlejohn, MD

Dr. Amanda Shepherd-Littlejohn, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Shepherd-Littlejohn works at NYU Winthrop Neurosurgery Associates in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Adenomyosis and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.