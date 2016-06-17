Dr. Amanda Sherman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Sherman, DO
Overview of Dr. Amanda Sherman, DO
Dr. Amanda Sherman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
Mon Health Obstetrics & Gynecology2000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr Ste 2100, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 599-6811Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, intelligent, gentle, good listener-very easy to talk with - explains complex issues in an easy to understand way- she includes you in the treatment plan- excellent physician!
About Dr. Amanda Sherman, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
