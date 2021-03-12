Overview of Dr. Amanda Silva, MD

Dr. Amanda Silva, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center, University Of Illinois Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Silva works at UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.