Dr. Amanda Silva, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (4)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amanda Silva, MD

Dr. Amanda Silva, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with The University Of Chicago Medical Center, University Of Illinois Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Dr. Silva works at UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silva's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UK HealthCare Aesthetics Center
    2195 Harrodsburg Rd Fl 2, Lexington, KY 40504
(859) 257-7171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center
  • University Of Illinois Hospital
  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Mar 12, 2021
    This doctor is amazing she made me feel so much better about myself and she gave me the confidence about myself again
    Rebecca hull — Mar 12, 2021
    About Dr. Amanda Silva, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1407103880
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Plastic Surgery
