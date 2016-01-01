Dr. Simsiman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amanda Simsiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Simsiman, MD
Dr. Amanda Simsiman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.
Dr. Simsiman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Simsiman's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic,Scripps Coastal Medical Center971 Lane Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91914 Directions (858) 554-7439
-
2
Scripps Clinic,Scripps Coastal Medical Center332 Santa Fe Dr Ste 115, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 901-5155
-
3
Scripps Coastal Medical Center2205 Vista Way Ste 320, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 704-5810
-
4
Scripps Clinic9333 Genesee Ave Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 882-8350
-
5
Scripps Clinic12395 El Camino Real Ste 120, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 793-2727
-
6
Scripps Coastal Medical Center4318 Mission Ave Ste A, Oceanside, CA 92057 Directions (760) 901-5155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simsiman?
About Dr. Amanda Simsiman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1528132560
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simsiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simsiman works at
Dr. Simsiman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simsiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simsiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simsiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.