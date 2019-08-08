See All Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Amanda Smith, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Tampa, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amanda Smith, MD

Dr. Amanda Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with University S Fl College Med

Dr. Smith works at USF Health Byrd Alzheimer's Institute in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Johnnie B Byrd Sr Alzheimers Center and Research Institute
    4001 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-4355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia - Parkinsonian Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Amanda Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316051253
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University S Fl College Med
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at USF Health Byrd Alzheimer's Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

