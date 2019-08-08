Dr. Amanda Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Smith, MD
Dr. Amanda Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with University S Fl College Med
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Johnnie B Byrd Sr Alzheimers Center and Research Institute4001 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 974-4355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to talk too, not overly academic (listens)
About Dr. Amanda Smith, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1316051253
Education & Certifications
- University S Fl College Med
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
