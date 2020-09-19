Dr. Sparks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Sparks, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Sparks, MD
Dr. Amanda Sparks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Sparks' Office Locations
Watson Clnc Llp2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 680-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr sparks saved our baby when his cord was compressed!!
About Dr. Amanda Sparks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1578823894
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
