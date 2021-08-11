Dr. Stiteler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Stiteler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Stiteler, MD
Dr. Amanda Stiteler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Williamsburg, VA.
Dr. Stiteler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stiteler's Office Locations
-
1
Riverside Health System120 Kings Way Ste 3200, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 253-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Doctors' Hospital Williamsburg
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stiteler?
She was extremely helpful. Spent time and explained everyting
About Dr. Amanda Stiteler, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1679918700
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stiteler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stiteler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stiteler works at
Dr. Stiteler has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stiteler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiteler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiteler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiteler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiteler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.