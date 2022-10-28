Dr. Amanda Swingley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swingley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Swingley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Swingley, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Swingley works at
Locations
1
Ascension Medical Group Carmel Gastroenterology13400 N Meridian St Ste 304, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8931
2
Ascension Medical Group Fishers Gastroenterology13914 Southeastern Pkwy Ste 304, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 415-6580
3
Ascension Medical Group Indianapolis Gastroenterology8333 Naab Rd Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-6580
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She seem personable and willingness to resolve my medical problem.
About Dr. Amanda Swingley, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1134329840
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

