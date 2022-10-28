Overview

Dr. Amanda Swingley, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Swingley works at Ascension Medical Group Carmel Gastroenterology in Carmel, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN and Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.