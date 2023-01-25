See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Amanda Thomas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Amanda Thomas, MD

Dr. Amanda Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and St. Charles Parish Hospital.

Dr. Thomas works at Ochsner Baptist Women's Pavilion in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Lafayette, LA, Metairie, LA and River Ridge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thomas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Baptist Women's Pavilion
    2700 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 624-7637
  2. 2
    2390 W Congress St # H, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 261-6000
  3. 3
    Nobles Kennedy Hevron-champlin
    4228 Houma Blvd Ste 410, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 883-3770
  4. 4
    Ochsner Health Center - Obstetrics & Gynecology
    4429 Clara St Ste 640, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4155
  5. 5
    Ochsner Health Center for Children - River Ridge
    9605 Jefferson Hwy Ste J, River Ridge, LA 70123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • St. Charles Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Polyps
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Cervical Polyps
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Amanda Thomas, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1710253620
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Louisiana State University
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Louis University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

