Dr. Amanda Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Thomas, MD
Dr. Amanda Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Ochsner Baptist Women's Pavilion2700 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (866) 624-7637
- 2 2390 W Congress St # H, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 261-6000
Nobles Kennedy Hevron-champlin4228 Houma Blvd Ste 410, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 883-3770
Ochsner Health Center - Obstetrics & Gynecology4429 Clara St Ste 640, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 842-4155
Ochsner Health Center for Children - River Ridge9605 Jefferson Hwy Ste J, River Ridge, LA 70123 Directions (504) 842-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and effective
About Dr. Amanda Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1710253620
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University
