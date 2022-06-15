Dr. Thuringer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Thuringer, DO
Dr. Amanda Thuringer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, KS.
Landon Center on Aging3599 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-6980Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I see Dr. Thuringer for my Multiple Sclerosis. She’s young, and I feel like I need to train her a bit on the needs of MS patients, :-) but she’s extremely knowledgeable about MS, and listens closely to me (unlike the male neurologists I’ve seen over the years.) My only issue has been that in the year that I’ve been one of her patients, I’ve experienced difficulty getting in touch with her via phone or using the KU Med Center MyChart app. The neurologists I saw in St. Louis used the same app, but when I had a question, one of their nurse practitioners or physician assistants responded within a few hours. I gave up using the app when it took 2 weeks for a response from a nurse. I don’t blame Dr. Thuringer for this, though, and will voice my concerns when I see her next month.
- Neurology
- English
- Neurology
Dr. Thuringer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thuringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Thuringer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thuringer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thuringer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thuringer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.