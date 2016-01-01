Overview of Dr. Amanda Troutman, DO

Dr. Amanda Troutman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.



Dr. Troutman works at Serenity Mental Health Centers in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.