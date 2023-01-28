Dr. Amanda Trucksess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trucksess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Trucksess, MD
Dr. Amanda Trucksess, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
OrthoVirginia1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 400, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 544-7606
- Reston Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I was referred to Dr. Trucksess by my physical therapist. In my initial visit, I was impressed that all my discs and reports for MRIs were looked at, discussed and my questions were answered. She also laid out my options, pointed out things I had not heard concerning these same MRIs with other physicians who had seen them in previous visits. She also echoed what those same physicians had told me about my scans. There’s more to do and at this point I have a clear idea of how to proceed and how we will work together.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Trucksess has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trucksess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trucksess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trucksess has seen patients for Coccygeal Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trucksess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
