Dr. Amanda Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Vaughan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amanda Vaughan, MD
Dr. Amanda Vaughan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Physicians for Women10710 Midlothian Tpke Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 369-9169Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Virginia Physicians For Women1775 Lake Harley Dr, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 373-6274
-
3
Virginia Physicians For Women - Kroger Center1212 Kroger Ctr Blvd, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 621-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughan?
Dr. Vaughan is an excellent doctor. She is caring, thorough, and genuine. She has delivered 2 of my children via c-section. Both experiences were smooth and joyful. She also performed another surgery that was needed. She is a trustworthy doctor who operates with excellence and care. I also find her to be knowledgeable and understanding. I couldn’t ask for a better doctor. She is one of a kind and I will always go to her.
About Dr. Amanda Vaughan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1942332408
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughan works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.