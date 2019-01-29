Overview of Dr. Amanda Vaughan, MD

Dr. Amanda Vaughan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Vaughan works at Virginia Physicians for Women in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Prince George, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.