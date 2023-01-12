Dr. Amanda Victory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Victory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Victory, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Victory, MD
Dr. Amanda Victory, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Victory's Office Locations
Southeast Obstetrics Gynecology990 South Ave Ste 104, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 256-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Victory has delivered both of my kids and whenever I saw her walk into my room I had felt the biggest relief! She is so trustworthy, so calm and genuine. She took the time to explain all of my options and was totally on board with whatever I wanted. The delivery of my first was very tough and she was so calm, you wouldn't have known from her that tensions were high which helped so much! She very sweet, caring and truly listens to your wishes. Now I'm pregnant with my third and hoping we will be 3 for 3 with her delivering this baby!
About Dr. Amanda Victory, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1336359777
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Victory has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Victory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Victory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Victory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Victory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Victory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Victory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.