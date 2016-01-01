Dr. Amanda Wendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Wendel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Wendel, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Charles, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Wendel works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group2900 Foxfield Rd Ste 101, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Directions (630) 315-6500
Iowa City Dermatology LLC269 N 1st Ave Ste 100, Iowa City, IA 52245 Directions (319) 339-3872Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amanda Wendel, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
