Dr. Amanda Wheeler, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Stanford, CA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amanda Wheeler, MD

Dr. Amanda Wheeler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Wheeler works at Lucille Packard in Stanford, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wheeler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stanford Hospital and Clinics
    300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 723-6661
  2. 2
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    50 S San Mateo Dr Ste 460, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 652-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    I thought she was terrific, took her time, explained everything thoroughly and answered all my questions. I felt very confidant having her as my surgeon. Knew her stuff!
    About Dr. Amanda Wheeler, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477749752
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Cancer Institute
    • Stanford University
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
