Dr. Witt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Witt, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Witt, MD
Dr. Amanda Witt, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with North Sunflower Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Witt works at
Dr. Witt's Office Locations
University Family Medicine Associates Pllc1410 E Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 815-4775
Ms State Board of Health Paren350 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39213 Directions (601) 984-5615
University of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-2940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Sunflower Medical Center
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
*****. She's an amazing, caring, kind, and compassionate person that happens to be a great doctor. I highly recommend her. Always has her patients best interest at heart. Always has time to explain
About Dr. Amanda Witt, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1386840619
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Witt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Witt has seen patients for Cerebral Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.
