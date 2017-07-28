See All Neurologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Amanda Witt, MD

Neuromuscular Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amanda Witt, MD

Dr. Amanda Witt, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with North Sunflower Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. Witt works at University Family Medicine Associates Pllc in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Witt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Family Medicine Associates Pllc
    1410 E Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 815-4775
  2. 2
    Ms State Board of Health Paren
    350 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-5615
  3. 3
    University of Mississippi Medical Center
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-2940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Sunflower Medical Center
  • University of Mississippi Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 28, 2017
    *****. She's an amazing, caring, kind, and compassionate person that happens to be a great doctor. I highly recommend her. Always has her patients best interest at heart. Always has time to explain
    Jackson, MS — Jul 28, 2017
    About Dr. Amanda Witt, MD

    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386840619
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Witt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Witt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Witt works at University Family Medicine Associates Pllc in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Witt’s profile.

    Dr. Witt has seen patients for Cerebral Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Witt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

