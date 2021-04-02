Dr. Amanda Woodworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Woodworth, MD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Woodworth, MD
Dr. Amanda Woodworth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Dr. Woodworth works at
Dr. Woodworth's Office Locations
-
1
Sports Medicine Tower Health Medical Group Broad Street219 N Broad St Ste 8, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-1750
-
2
Drexel University Breast Health and Wellness Center245 N 15th St Ste 7150, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-1078
Hospital Affiliations
- Chestnut Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodworth?
She was very good with me during my biopsy, she was professional and kind. Her staff told me that they love working with her.
About Dr. Amanda Woodworth, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1306000757
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodworth works at
Dr. Woodworth has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.