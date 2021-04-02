See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Amanda Woodworth, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Amanda Woodworth, MD

Dr. Amanda Woodworth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital.

Dr. Woodworth works at Drexel Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woodworth's Office Locations

    Sports Medicine Tower Health Medical Group Broad Street
    219 N Broad St Ste 8, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 762-1750
    Drexel University Breast Health and Wellness Center
    245 N 15th St Ste 7150, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 762-1078

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chestnut Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 02, 2021
    She was very good with me during my biopsy, she was professional and kind. Her staff told me that they love working with her.
    Cynthia Best — Apr 02, 2021
    About Dr. Amanda Woodworth, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306000757
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albany Med Coll
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Woodworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Woodworth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woodworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woodworth works at Drexel Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Woodworth’s profile.

    Dr. Woodworth has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

