Dr. Amanda Zahn, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Zahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oregon, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, ProMedica Bay Park Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Dr. Zahn works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology in Oregon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oregon Surgical Group
    2702 Navarre Ave Ste 310, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 693-0711
  2. 2
    ProMedica Physicians General Surgery
    2751 Bay Park Dr Ste 303, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 693-0711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 02, 2020
    Dr Zahn is absolutely amazing! I had emergency surgery and she cares about her patients. She stood up for me with another doctors office after my surgery for a complication she found during my procedure. Absolutely amazing ??
    Carrie smith — Jul 02, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Amanda Zahn, MD
    About Dr. Amanda Zahn, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104020940
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The University of Toledo Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Zahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zahn works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology in Oregon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Zahn’s profile.

    Dr. Zahn has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

