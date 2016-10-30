Overview

Dr. Amanda Zaide, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 62 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Zaide works at Oak Hill Family Care Center in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.