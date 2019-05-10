Dr. Amandeep Chadha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chadha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amandeep Chadha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Amandeep Chadha, MD
Dr. Amandeep Chadha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from Government Medical College and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center and West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Chadha's Office Locations
Utah Kidney Institute4345 Harrison Blvd Ste 101, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-6267
Kidney & Hypertension Institute of Utah - South Ogden475 40th St Ste 111, South Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5618
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, tracked my kidney results, and could determine when things went wrong with my medication/diet regimen.
About Dr. Amandeep Chadha, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1881635845
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico Program
- University of North Dakota
- Government Medical College
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chadha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chadha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chadha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chadha has seen patients for Proteinuria, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chadha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chadha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chadha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chadha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chadha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.