Dr. Dolla accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amandeep Dolla, MD
Overview of Dr. Amandeep Dolla, MD
Dr. Amandeep Dolla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll, Mangalore Univ, Manipal, India and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Dolla works at
Dr. Dolla's Office Locations
-
1
Stroke Center909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolla?
About Dr. Amandeep Dolla, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053627679
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Other Training
- Kasturba Med Coll, Mangalore Univ, Manipal, India
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolla works at
Dr. Dolla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.