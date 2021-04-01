Overview

Dr. Amandeep Pal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport and ENHS- Newfane Site.



Dr. Pal works at Dr Amandeep Pal in Lockport, NY with other offices in Newfane, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.