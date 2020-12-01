Overview of Dr. Amandeep Singh, MD

Dr. Amandeep Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center, Clara Maass Medical Center and Bayonne Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Lyndhurst, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.