Dr. Amani Abdulateef, DMD
Overview
Dr. Amani Abdulateef, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Arnold, MO.
Dr. Abdulateef works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental1200 Big Bill Rd, Arnold, MO 63010 Directions (844) 229-7129Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 11:30am
-
2
Aspen Dental4016 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (844) 229-3607
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amani Abdulateef, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1093326670
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdulateef accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdulateef works at
